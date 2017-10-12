Western’s Nate Simkins Playing With A Heavy Heart!

Last Saturday Montana Western wide receiver Nate Simkins out of Dillon had a big game with 4 catches for 116 yards in an upset win over 5th ranked Montana Tech 42-35. Nate is playing this season with a heavy heart after his older brother MJ another Western football player died on his birthday in May from a house fire.

Each game the team runs out onto the field with a flag with the number 18 on it….MJ’s uniform number. Plus the players have the letters MJ on their uniform.

Please listen to this visit with Nate Simkins.

#81 Nate Simkins #18 MJ Simkins