ROSENDALE BLASTS BULLOCK’S VETO OF HEALTH CARE TRANSPARENCY BILL

Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale blasted Governor Bullock’s short-sighted decision to veto SB 362 today. SB 362 would have required a basic amount of transparency in health care pricing to empower Montanans with more knowledge of the costs of health care procedures and what their insurance covers.

“I’m very disappointed that the governor chose to side with big insurance and health care companies who don’t want to be accountable to their customers, instead of standing with Montanans burdened by high, and often hidden, costs,” Rosendale said. “This was the most modest health care price transparency bill of the legislative session, but apparently the governor is opposed to even taking that first baby step toward empowering consumers.”

“In no other industry do customers have to wait until they after they purchase a service before they find out how much it costs,” Rosendale asked. “We’re never going to be able to drive down the cost of health care if Montanans aren’t even allowed to know what those costs are in the first place.”

Bullock’s latest veto comes on the heels of several other vetoes that prevent Montana from reforming health care, leaving the state more vulnerable to the whims of Washington, D.C.

The governor gut punched people on the individual health insurance market by vetoing the waiver bill that would have allowed us to stabilize the market and hopefully reduce costs,” Rosendale said. “Now he’s delivered a right hook to all Montanans by making sure they’re kept in the dark on how much health care procedures will cost. And his veto of SB 100 pours salt in the wound by trying to prevent people from getting care directly through their doctors instead of relying on the insurance companies.”

“Consumers will continue to suffer from astronomically high health care prices and risk losing their insurance thanks to Governor Bullock’s short-sighted and politically-motivated vetoes,” Rosendale added. “Since the governor won’t accept even the most modest of health care reforms, I’ll keep working to protect consumers without his help.”