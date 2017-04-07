Governor Steve Bullock Vetoes Bill That Would Have Banned Sharia Law In Montana Courts
After Vetoing a bill that would have banned Sharia law in the state of Montana, Governor Steve Bullock said it would “upend our legal system and debase what we stand for as Montanans and Americans”
In the veto message Bullock also wrote that “There was no need for this bill and it could add to the nationwide surge in hate crimes”
Montana was one of 13 states considering legislation to prevent the use of foreign law in state courts. The bill was not only focused on sharia law but many felt it was an extremely important part of the measure.
Many Republican lawmakers and their constituents felt that the bill was needed to be clear that no foreign law, including sharia law, could ever be used in the court system in the state.
Many more felt this action would clarify and support the present state and US laws and send a strong message to our judges that Montana believes strongly in law but not foreign law.
Governor Steve Bullock doesn’t see it that way and said “he is disturbed that the ban, if he had signed it, could have been seen as an endorsement for anti-muslim sentiments and activity”
Several callers to the Voices of Montana radio show said that “Mr Bullock does not understand that our way of life is being threatened by terrorists and this legislation could have sent a strong message that it is not acceptable in Montana.”
Other callers felt that the Governor is” not listening to the people of Montana and his rejection of this bill, that would of banned sharia law along with other foreign laws is just another example of it.”
The bill is one of five that the governor took action on Thursday, and the only one to get a veto. Including this bill the Governor has vetoed five bills outright-with an additional 50 waiting on his desk for action.
This must be why ignorance is bliss! I saw in the governor’s bio that he has two daughters? Maybe he would like for them to be genitally mutilated (female circumcision) by their mother and grandmother. Or, maybe he’d like for some 10-year-old relative to be married to a 40-year-old man. While watching the ceremony, and maybe even taking part in performing it, he could see his relative’s virginity as intact or not before the entire congregation. Or, maybe he’d like to have some roast Christians as guests. Great entertainment, but don’t lose your head over it, gov. Or, maybe he’d like to see a female relative get a “good” punch in the head by her Muslim husband on her wedding day, just because she did something that didn’t please the bully. Yep, good ol’ Sharia Law. Keep it comin’, gov. We don’t need the laws of other groups in American courts; we need political leaders with backbones. Hooray for President Trump!! Try taking some lessons from someone like that, pansy boy, and you just may escape eternal damnation for surrendering your country to vicious murdering swine, after you swore to uphold ITS laws!
I can not believe that the governor actually is not intelligent enough to understand what this Sharia involves. God help us.