Is This The Future Of Healthcare or Just Another Wacky Merger?

GOOD MERGER OR

BAD MERGER?

DID THIS HAPPEN BECAUSE OF

THE TAX CUTS?

The merger comes at a time of turbulent transformation in health care. Insurers, hospitals and pharmacy companies are bracing themselves for a possible disruption in government programs like Medicare as a result of the Republicans’ plan to cut taxes.

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE ANALYST/PHYSICIAN: Dr. Dennis Deruelle (Durr-Rell), is a physician and National Medical Director of Acute Services for IPC Healthcare; he is Author Of Your Healthcare Playbook: Winning the Game of Modern Medicine.

“CVS Health said on Sunday that it had agreed to buy Aetna for about $69 billion in a deal that would combine the drugstore giant with one of the biggest health insurers in the United States and has the potential to reshape the nation’s health care industry.