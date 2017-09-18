Constitutional Quiz; Questions & Answers.

Constitution Quiz by Robert Brown

What does the Constitution say is “necessary to the security of a free State”?

“A well regulated Militia”

What does the Constitution say about the duration of office for Supreme Court Justices?

“…shall hold their Offices during good Behavior…”

The decision of taking our country into war is in whose hands?

“The Congress shall have the power to declare war…”

What does the Constitution say about “Bills of Credit”?

“No State shall emit Bills of Credit”

Giving Congress the power to emit Bills of Credit was proposed, but voted down in the 1787 Constitutional Convention.

Are Supreme Court rulings included in the Supremacy Clause as part of “the supreme Law of the Land”?

No, only the Constitution, Laws made in following the Constitution, and treaties made under its authority, are considered “the supreme Law of the Land”.

The enumerated powers of Congress are found in Article _____, Section ________.

Article 1, Section 8 is the list of general lawmaking powers, known as the enumerated powers of Congress.

What are the three things that Congress is authorized to spend money on?

A1, S8, C1:“The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to

pay the Debts, provide for the common Defence and general Welfare…”

What are the five purposes for which the Federal Government can own and control land within a state?

A1, S8, C17:“Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, and other needful Buildings”

How much of the lawmaking power granted by the Constitution is given to Congress? To the President? To the Supreme Court?

“ All legislative powers [granted by the Constitution] shall be vested in a Congress”.

NONE is granted to the President or the Supreme Court.

In a “checks and balances” showdown, which of the 3 branches holds the highest power, or are they equal?

Congress has the ultimate power of impeachment.