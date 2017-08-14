The Navy Brass Band On A Talk Show?! Why Not?

When I told everyone that I was going to have a Navy Brass Band on Voices of Montana, I could tell that everyone thought I was a little bit crazy! You know, that look when their mouth is open and their eyes start rolling around? I told everyone beforehand not to worry even a second because I wasn’t having the whole band, just five from the brass section.

Monday morning they all filed into our very small VOM studio. Two Trumpet players from Alabama and Colorado, a French horn player from North Carolina, a Trombone player from Colorado, and of course, we had to have a tuba player from Florida. On the show we also talked to a Great Falls, Montana born, Rear Admiral Michael P. Holland and William Anderson, A proud member of the Navy Seabees unit who is originally from Deer Lodge.

It is all part of Navy Week-Montana that goes through Sunday, August 20th. It is designed for area residents as an opportunity to learn more about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. The cities of Billings, Bozeman, and Helena are all hosting different types of events with the United States Navy.

I think it went well and the listeners got some good old fashioned patriotic music from the best band that I have ever heard live. If you would like to hear and judge for yourself go directly to our podcast which you can find right here.

Thank you to all of our military services that protect us from countries that do not believe, and want to destroy human rights, democracy and freedom.

Jon Arneson