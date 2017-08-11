081117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Greg Gianforte, Mike Johnson, Steve Gunderson and Lori Shaw

U.S. Congressman Gianforte and U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson from Louisiana were our first two guests. They gave us an update from DC. These two also served on the House Committee for Natural Resources. Representative Steve Gunderson also called in and joined the discussion. Lori Shaw with Colstrip United called and talked to us about the Colstrip Power Plant getting a reprieve by Talen Energy.

