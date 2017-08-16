081617 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Anthony Walk , Bryce Ship and Roy White

This is Montana Navy Week. Anthony Walk, and Bryce Ship were our guests. They are part of the ceremonial guard of the Navy. They are doing drill team performances at the zoo this week, and they have done ceremonies across the nation .Lt Col Roy White with the Truth in Textbooks Coalition was our next guest. His groups work resulted in discovering over 1500 errors in 32 social studies textbooks. Many of the errors relate to pro islamic/anti-christian agenda.

Click To Listen