081617 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson w/ Roy White

The second half of todays show continued with Lt Col White. He has led a group of volunteer citizens (Truth in Textbooks Coalition) in a review of American social studies textbooks. Their work resulted in discovering over 1500 errors in 32 social studies textbooks. Many of the errors relate to pro islamic/anti-christian agenda. Listener comments and questions for our guest were taken.

Click To Listen