082117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Jesse Scott and Ed. McIntosh

Carter County Weed Coordinator Jesse Scott was a guest in the first half of today’s show. She talked about noxious weeds. We also had guest Ed McIntosh from KTVQ who is down in Casper, Wyoming. Casper is in the path of totality for today’s eclipse. Listener calls for our guests were also taken.

