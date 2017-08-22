082217 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Alan Olson Part 2

Alan Olson; Executive Director of the Montana Petroleum Association was today’s guest. He talked about how he got involved with the Petroleum Association and about his time in the Montana Legislature. Alan also talked about the Bull Mountain Coal Mine, fracking, a meeting that will be held in Billings next week, and other energy issues with our listeners today. Listener comments and questions for our guest were also taken.

Click To Listen