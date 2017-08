082917 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Sherry Boulter and Carrie Rigney Part 1

Today’s show featured guests from Young Families Early Head Start. They are presenting a farm to table fundraising event which they talked about as well as the different services provided by their organization. Sherry Boulter; Executive Director and Carrie Rigney; Director of Outreach were our guests.

