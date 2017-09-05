090417 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. John Shanahan and Jeff Laszloffy

Today’s show was a Labor Day rebroadcast. The first guest in the first half of today’s show was John Shanahan; CEO of Tintina Resources. He talked about the Black Butte Copper Mine Project. The DEQ has given them the go-ahead for the next phase of their work. This will likely bring jobs to those who live near White Sulphur Springs. Our next guest was Jeff Laszloffy; Montana Family Foundation President and CEO. The foundation is working on the locker room privacy act which would protect the privacy, safety, and dignity of all Montana students and would prevent lawsuits in this area.

