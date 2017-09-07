090717 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Sean Garrity Part 2

Sean Garrity; American Prairie Reserve CEO and National Geographic Explorer, was today’s guest. He is committed to wildlife conservation and creating the largest wildlife complex ever assembled in the continental United States. He hopes to inspire others around the globe to use similarly creative 21st-century solutions on our world’s conservation challenges. Listener comments and questions for our guest were taken this hour.

