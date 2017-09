091117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Bill Thomas and Bill Whitsitt Part 1

Today is Patriots Day which recognizes the events of September 11, 2001. Bill Thomas, CEO 911 Honor and Serve Foundation was our first guest. We also had Bill Whitsitt, Chairman of the Greater Montana Foundation and the USS Montana Committee. We learned about the 911 Honor and Serve Foundation, 911 and much more on today’s program.

Click To Listen