092117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Lori Clark Corey, Vicki Leland and Matt Furlong Part 2

Today’s guests were Lori Clark Corey; veteran of Child Protective Services, Vicki Leland who has also worked with CPS, and Matt Furlong who is representing the Montana Child Protection Alliance. They talked about major issues going on with CPS in Montana and what they are trying to do about it. Listener calls for our guests were also taken.

