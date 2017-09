092517 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Kellieann Morris and Becky Kington Part 1

Today’s guests were Kellieann Morris; MT. Weed Coordinator and Becky Kington; Executive Director of the Montana Weed Control Association. They talked about the fires, noxious weeds, and donated hay coming from the Midwest. Listener comments and questions for our guests were also taken.

