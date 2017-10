100417 Voices of Montana w/Bill Whitsitt feat. Bob Olsen and Kelly Gallipeau Part 1

What can we do to better control costs for quality health care? Bob Olsen, Senior Vice President, Montana Hospital Association and Kelly Gallipeau, Manager Ambulatory Value Based Care and Quality, Kalispell Regional Healthcare were our guests on this topic. Listener comments and questions for our guests were also taken.

Click To Listen