103017 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Robert Brown Part 1
Today’s guest was Constitutional Scholar Robert Brown. He talked about the Article IV Convention of States, talked about the constitution, and also the second amendment. Listener comments and questions for our guest were also taken this hour.
Do We Need An Article V Convention Of States?
30 Oct, 2017
[…] To listen to our hour-long discussion with Robert Brown including calls and text’s from all across Montana, listen in to our podcast right here. […]