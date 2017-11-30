113017 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Catherine Vandemoer Part 2
Our guest was Catherine Vandemoer with the Montana Land and Water Alliance. The topic was the CSKT Water Compact. Listener comments and questions for our guest were also taken.
