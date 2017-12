120117 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Dave McEwen and Kevin Halverson Part 2

Today’s show was broadcast live from the Red Lion Inn in Billings for the Montana Woolgrowers Association annual convention. Our guests were outgoing President Dave McEwen and incoming president Kevin Halverson were our guests and we learned the latest news from the wool industry today. We also had several other guests on the show who are involved in the MWGA.

