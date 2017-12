120417 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Casey Knudsen and Jedediah Hinkel Part 1

Casey Knudsen; Montana State Representative from Philips County and Senator Jedediah Hinkel were our guests. Casey sits on the Federal Realtions, Energy and Telecommunications, Fish Wildlife and Parks and the Judiciary Commitees. He talked about Chronic Wasting Disease and more on the show today.

