062217 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Georgia Miller, Matt Furlong, and Cleave Loney
The second half of todays show continued with Georgia Miller, Matt Furlong, and Cleave Loney. They are with Grandparents Protective Society; group who wants to bring reform to Montana Child and Family Services. They discussed the changes they want to make.
Anonymous
29 Jul, 2017
This is a excellent broadcast. Exposing the corruption in not only this state’s government but other states also. The States of New York and California make so much profit off Title IV money that they had enough clout to get the Family First Act tabled in the US Senate after the House passed the bill. I like this to continue as a regular feature.