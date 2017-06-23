Jun 23, 2017 VOM Podcasts 1 comment

062217 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Georgia Miller, Matt Furlong, and Cleave Loney

The second half of todays show continued with Georgia Miller, Matt Furlong, and Cleave Loney. They are with Grandparents Protective Society;  group who wants to bring reform to Montana Child and Family Services. They discussed the changes they want to make.

