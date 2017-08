082517 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Robin Castle, Vickie Leigland and Greg Gianforte

Today’s guests were Robin Castle and Vickie Leigland who talked about CASA. They say that CASA is controlled by CPS instead of being an independent voice for the children and they are working to change that. Vickie also talked about her experiences with CASA. Greg Gianforte was also on the show.

