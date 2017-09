091417 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. David Riggs and Jennifer Leischner

Founder and Owner of K9 Care Montana David Riggs was a guest on today’s show. He talked about what his organization does and took listener comments and questions this hour. We also had Jennifer Leischner from Nemont who talked about Verizon high usage customers who are receiving letters saying they will be dropped from their coverage.

