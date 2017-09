092017 Voices of Montana w/Jon Arneson feat. Bill Whitsitt and Mike Smith Part 2

Our guests were Bill Whitsitt, Chairman of the Greater Montana Foundation, and Mike Smith; Executive Director of the Interstate Compact Oil and Gas Industry. They talked about a multiday conference that is coming up in Bozeman, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, APEC, fossil fuels and more. Listener comments and questions were also taken for our guests were also taken.

